Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Cartagena

Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Cartagena

By: Daily Record Staff June 27, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder – Intent to kill – Involuntary commitment – Custody People v. Cartagena KA 14-01561 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of second-degree murder. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the intent to kill may be inferred from the defendant’s conduct as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo