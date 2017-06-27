Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Cartagena

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder – Intent to kill – Involuntary commitment – Custody People v. Cartagena KA 14-01561 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of second-degree murder. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the intent to kill may be inferred from the defendant’s conduct as ...