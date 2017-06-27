Judgments Supreme and County Court for June 27, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Google



JUDGMENTS SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. SAMAY, TIMOTHY P 2 EWALD DRIVE, PENFIELD, NY 14526 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 SENICHAK, PETR 111 BOUCKHART AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14622 Favor: ST ANNS HOME FOR ...