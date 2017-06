Monroe County seeks an attorney licensed to practice law in NYS to provide legal support to the County Social Services District in a variety of areas including public assistance, Medicaid, adult guardianships, and confidentiality of records. Trial experience preferred. Please send resume and writing sample (brief or memo of law) to: law@monroecounty.gov no later than July 14, 2017.

