Second Circuit – Federal jurisdiction: Pyskaty v. Wide World of Cars, LLC

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Federal jurisdiction – Amount in controversy – Minimum threshold Pyskaty v. Wide World of Cars, LLC 16-815-cv Judges Sack, Raggi, and Chin Background: The plaintiff purchased a certified pre-owned BMW from the defendants. After the vehicle presented problems serious enough to prevent her from driving it regularly, the plaintiff commenced an ...