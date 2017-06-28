Don't Miss
Building Loan Agreements for June 28, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2017 0

BUILDING LOAN AGREEMENTS Loan agreements between a lender and a borrower for the purpose of construction real property. ROCHESTER REVITALIZATION LLC Lender: ATE ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $75,000 TIOGA STATE BANK Lender: H&B PROPERTIES LLC Amount: $900,000 BRIGHTON TWELVE CORNERS ASSOCIATES LLC Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $662,000 BREWER, JEFFREY C Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $255,203 NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $458,719 WILSHIRE HILL LLC Lender: WILSHIRE HILL LLC Amount: $784,180 FOLEY, ...

