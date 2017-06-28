Deeds filed June 20, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded June 20, 2017 (92) BRIGHTON ANTHONY J COSTELLO & SON JOSEPH DEVELOPMENT LLC to THOMAS, DAVID et al Property Address: 263 BRETLYN CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11876 Page: 362 Tax Account: 149.11-3-2./104 Full Sale Price: $339,735 ADELSBERGER, KATHLEEN E to HU, JING et ano Property Address: 500 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11876 Page: 662 Tax Account: 150.13-2-12./1B Full Sale Price: $107,000 PEASE, ...

