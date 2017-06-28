Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Dental malpractice: Czereszko v. Procopia

Fourth Department – Dental malpractice: Czereszko v. Procopia

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dental malpractice Deviation from standard of care Czereszko v. Procopia CA 16-01390 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced a dental malpractice action alleging that the defendant perforated one of his teeth and for failure to recognize and treat the perforation. The parties appealed from an order that ...

