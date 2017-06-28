Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Davis

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Exculpatory evidence – Hearsay statement – Ineffective assistance of counsel People v. Davis KA 15-01934 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order denying his article 440 motion to vacate the judgment convicting him following a jury trial of murder. The defendant argued that he was ...