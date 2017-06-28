Guilty plea in witness tampering case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Chemung County man has admitted to threatening a potential witness in a federal drug case. Isaiah L. McLaurin, 27, of Elmira, pleaded guilty to witness tampering before Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. McLaurin is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine. On May 17, McLaurin made threats against ...