Man keeps ramming car into Ten Commandments statues on government property

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In the video, the Arkansas capitol dome can be seen lit against the night sky as the Dodge Dart accelerates to 10, then 20 mph. "Oh my goodness," a man says as he flicks on the car's lights. "Freedom!" The vehicle speeds up the hill and the last thing that comes into view before a crash is ...