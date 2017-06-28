Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed June 20, 2017

Mortgages filed June 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 20, 2017 (112) BERGEN HUSSEY, ELIZABETH A & HUSSEY, MATTHEW A Property Address: 1741 REED RD, BERGEN, NY 14416-9365 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $113,000.00 BRIGHTON COLLINS, CORYDON C & COLLINS, JANICE Property Address: 561 N WINTON RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-1236 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 BROCKPORT CORNISH, MARILYN B Property Address: 63 HOLLYBROOK RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2555 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 RICHARDS, ...

