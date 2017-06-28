Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 16-164

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 16-164

By: Daily Record Staff June 28, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Court-appointed receiver – Foreclosure Opinion 16-164 Background: A new full-time judge was previously serving as a court-appointed receiver in a foreclosure matter where he was responsible for collecting rents on the subject property. He asks if continuing to serve in that capacity after assuming the bench is ethically appropriate. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo