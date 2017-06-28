NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 16-164

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Court-appointed receiver – Foreclosure Opinion 16-164 Background: A new full-time judge was previously serving as a court-appointed receiver in a foreclosure matter where he was responsible for collecting rents on the subject property. He asks if continuing to serve in that capacity after assuming the bench is ethically appropriate. ...