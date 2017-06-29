Don't Miss
Home / News / City sued by ticketed landlord

City sued by ticketed landlord

Tenant refused to let city inspector in rental property

By: Bennett Loudon June 29, 2017 0

A Rochester landlord is suing the city to recover the cost of defending himself for a ticket that accused him of failing to get a certificate of occupancy for a rental property. The plaintiff, Alex Wirth, applied for the certificate for a Gregory Street home and paid the required fee, but his tenants would not let ...

