Companies, governments assess damage from latest malware

PARIS (AP) — Companies and governments around the world on Wednesday counted the cost of a software epidemic that has disrupted ports, hospitals and banks. Logistics firm FedEx says deliveries by its TNT Express subsidiary have been "slowed" by the cyberattack, which had "significantly affected" its systems. Ports operated by the Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk are ...