FBI agent indicted, charged with lying about shooting during encounter with Oregon refuge occupier

By: The Washington Post Leah Sottile, Mark Berman June 29, 2017 0

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A special agent with the elite FBI Hostage Rescue Team has been indicted and accused of trying to cover up the firing of gunshots during an encounter with a member of an armed group who occupied an Oregon wildlife refuge last year. The indictment - filed last week and made public Wednesday - ...

