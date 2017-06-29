Fourth Department – Trip and fall: Depczynski v. Mermigas

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Trip and fall Constructive notice Depczynski v. Mermigas CA 16-01570 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained when she tripped and fell on property owned by the defendants. The defendants appealed from the denial of its motion for summary judgment ...

