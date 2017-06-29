Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for June 29, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for June 29, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. SCOTT, JAMES A 97 HAZELHURST DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $395.00 SHELTON, DOCKEEM T 370 CAMPBELL STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo