Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed June 21, 2017

Mortgages filed June 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 21, 2017 (111) BROCKPORT BROCKPORT WOODFIRED INC & CALOR ACQUISTITIONS INC Property Address: 36 ERIE ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1808 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $744,000.00 GENOVESE, ADAM & THOMAS, SARAH R Property Address: 69 CLARK ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1301 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $91,800.00 18 GRAVES STREET LLC Property Address: 18 GRAVES ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1206 Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $72,000.00 FAIRPORT BUTS, OKSANA & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo