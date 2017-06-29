NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Law clerk: Opinion 16-166

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Law clerk Former assistant district attorney – Second-degree relative Opinion 16-166 Background: A supervising or administrative judge asks if a judge subject to his supervision may preside in matters involving the District Attorney’s office, where the judge’s law clerk is a former assistant district attorney and the law clerk’s second-degree relative ...