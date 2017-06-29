NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Law clerk: Opinion 16-166

Don't Miss
June 29, 2017

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Law clerk Former assistant district attorney – Second-degree relative Opinion 16-166 Background: A supervising or administrative judge asks if a judge subject to his supervision may preside in matters involving the District Attorney’s office, where the judge’s law clerk is a former assistant district attorney and the law clerk’s second-degree relative ...

