Don't Miss
Home / News / Pennsylvania man sentenced for killing eagles and hawks

Pennsylvania man sentenced for killing eagles and hawks

By: Daily Record Staff June 29, 2017 0

A Pennsylvania man has admitted to killing bald eagles and hawks. William Wentling, 68, of Rothville, Pa., pleaded guilty to violation of the Bald and Gold Eagle Protection Act before U.S. District Judge Jonathan W. Feldman. Wentling was sentenced to two years probation and fined $3,500. In March 2015, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo