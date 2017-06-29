Pennsylvania man sentenced for killing eagles and hawks

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Pennsylvania man has admitted to killing bald eagles and hawks. William Wentling, 68, of Rothville, Pa., pleaded guilty to violation of the Bald and Gold Eagle Protection Act before U.S. District Judge Jonathan W. Feldman. Wentling was sentenced to two years probation and fined $3,500. In March 2015, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation ...