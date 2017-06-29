Philadelphia’s top prosecutor admits corruption, will resign

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a surprise move, Philadelphia's top prosecutor has pleaded guilty to a corruption charge and agreed to resign. He was ordered to be jailed immediately. District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a single count of accepting a bribe from a businessman. The move came after weeks of damaging testimony ...