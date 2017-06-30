Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations Doing Business As for June 30, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As for June 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2017 0

CORPORATIONS DOING BUSINESS AS A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. AJS HEADBANGERS BARBERSHOP Address: 957 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 AJS HEADBANGERS BARBERSHOP Address: 957 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 AMPED EMPLOYEES Address: 293 HAMILTON ST, ROCHESTER, NY 14620 CALS FLOOR TECHNICIAN Address: 53 AUGUSTINE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo