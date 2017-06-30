Don't Miss
Home / News / Court: Dem appointee can sue Iowa over alleged GOP reprisals

Court: Dem appointee can sue Iowa over alleged GOP reprisals

By: The Associated Press June 30, 2017 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says a Democratic-appointed state official can seek damages from the state over former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad's decision to cut his pay and criticize his performance. The court ruled 4-3 Friday that former Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey can bring claims alleging that his property and ...

