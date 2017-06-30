Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for June 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2017 0

FEDERAL TAX LIENS A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes. BECKER, BRIAN R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,847.70 LUONG, HIEU Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $51,870.16 PASSERO, JACLYN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,349.17 PRINCE, JACOB J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,468.35 STEFANO, SUSAN P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,623.44 TSH LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,546.35 VAZQUEZ, ELDA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,346.37 VAZQUEZ, HECTOR C Favor: ...

