Fourth Department – Plea: People v. Galberth

June 30, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea Modified sentence – Failure to object People v. Galberth KA 15-01969 Appealed from Wyoming County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction on two counts of attempted assault. He argued that the County Court erred in imposing a sentence that was different from the sentence promised in the negotiated ...

