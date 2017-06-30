Fourth Department – Surrogate’s Court: Goodyear v. Yong

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Surrogate’s Court Personal jurisdiction – Property interests conveyed by the estate Goodyear v. Yong CA 16-02026 Appealed from Surrogate Court, Erie County Background: The petitioners, decedent’s children, were issued letters of administration in order to commence a construction proceeding with respect to a provision in the decedent’s last will and testament ...