Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of John F.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Termination of parental rights Abandonment – Meaningful and regular contact – Incarceration Matter of John F. CAF 16-00122 Appealed from Family Court, Ontario County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order terminating his parental rights on the ground of abandonment. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the evidence ...