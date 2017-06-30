Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of John F.

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Termination of parental rights Abandonment – Meaningful and regular contact – Incarceration Matter of John F. CAF 16-00122 Appealed from Family Court, Ontario County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order terminating his parental rights on the ground of abandonment. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the evidence ...

