Lawyer: San Francisco to pay $190K for sanctuary violation

Lawyer: San Francisco to pay $190K for sanctuary violation

By: The Associated Press OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ June 30, 2017 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man from El Salvador in the U.S. illegally who sued San Francisco after police turned him over to immigration authorities in violation of the city's sanctuary law is set to be awarded $190,000, his attorney said Thursday. Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno, 33, reached the settlement agreement with the city attorney's office, said Saira ...

