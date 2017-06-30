Don't Miss
Home / News / Man acquitted in Rochester shooting that killed 3, injured 4

Man acquitted in Rochester shooting that killed 3, injured 4

By: The Associated Press June 30, 2017 0

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been cleared of all charges stemming from the fatal shooting of three people and the wounding of four others outside a Rochester community center two years ago. A jury on Thursday found Matthew Matthis not guilty on three counts of first-degree murder and assault in the August 2015 ...

