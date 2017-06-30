Mechanic’s Liens for June 30, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

MECHANIC'S LIENS A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement. VANDERSTYNE, GERALD P Favor: VRD DECORATING INC Amount: $14,032 Property Address: 4374 RIDGE ROAD W GREECE IMV 1290 LLC Favor: SCHIMPF CONSTRUCTION Amount: $450,000 Property Address: 1290-1300 UNIVERSITY AVENUE RO AFP ...