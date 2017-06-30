Don't Miss
Mortgages filed June 22, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 22, 2017 (57) BRIGHTON KURASAKI, NORIMI & KUROSAKI, TATSUAKI Property Address: 51 WOODMONT RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3357 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $153,900.00 HINE, JENNA Property Address: 110 HOLLOWAY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2733 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $125,000.00 BROCKPORT CAVALIER PROPERTIES LLC & VOGT, HEIDI L Property Address: 8100 W RIDGE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1733 Lender: WILLIAM J TOPPING Amount: $200,000.00 CHURCHVILLE MORGAN, BRYAN D Property Address: ...

