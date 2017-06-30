NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Referee appointment: Opinion 16-168

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Referee appointment Former campaign treasurer Opinion 16-168 Background: A judge was elected to judicial office more than two years earlier, but whose campaign account was formally closed less than two years ago, asks if he may not appoint his former campaign treasurer to serve as a referee in a foreclosure action. Opinion: ...