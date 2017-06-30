Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Referee appointment: Opinion 16-168

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Referee appointment: Opinion 16-168

By: Daily Record Staff June 30, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Referee appointment Former campaign treasurer Opinion 16-168 Background: A judge was elected to judicial office more than two years earlier, but whose campaign account was formally closed less than two years ago, asks if he may not appoint his former campaign treasurer to serve as a referee in a foreclosure action. Opinion: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo