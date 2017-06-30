TV station suing former employee for quitting

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former WHEC-TV news and weather personality, who left the station before her contract was up, is being sued by the station for breach of contract. In a June 21 Facebook Live session viewed by more than 13,000 people, defendant Brianna DiPilato said she was leaving WHEC and TV news “for a little bit” and pursuing ...