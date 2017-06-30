Don't Miss
TV station suing former employee for quitting

WHEC wants Brianna DiPilato to repay costs, stay off the air

By: Bennett Loudon June 30, 2017 0

A former WHEC-TV news and weather personality, who left the station before her contract was up, is being sued by the station for breach of contract. In a June 21 Facebook Live session viewed by more than 13,000 people, defendant Brianna DiPilato said she was leaving WHEC and TV news “for a little bit” and pursuing ...

