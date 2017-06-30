Zillow picked a fight with a one-woman blog and lost

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Zillow is backing down from the legal threats it's issued against a blogger known for her searing critiques of McMansions - the large, extravagant houses that everyone loves to hate. The real estate company said Thursday that it had decided not to pursue legal action over the photographs used by Kate Wagner, author of the blog ...