Don't Miss
Home / News / Chief Justice Roberts gets personal with a special audience

Chief Justice Roberts gets personal with a special audience

By: The Washington Post Robert Barnes July 3, 2017 0

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. delivered eight opinions and two dissents in the just-concluded Supreme Court term. But none probably meant as much as the statement he handed down on a rainy, early June morning in a small New Hampshire town. It was the ninth-grade commencement address for the Cardigan Mountain School, an elite boarding school ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo