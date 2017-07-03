Don't Miss
Deeds filed June 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 3, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded June 23, 2017 (93) BRIGHTON WANG, JIAN et ano to TROTTI, PATRICK J Property Address: 570 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11879 Page: 22 Tax Account: 150.13-2-20./1B Full Sale Price: $101,000 ESCHER, HERBERT to CAHILL, SHIRAH L Property Address: 1260 PARK AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11878 Page: 564 Tax Account: 122.56-1-1 Full Sale Price: $232,000 DAVISON, CAROL E to SULLIVAN, CHRISTOPHER R Property Address: ...

