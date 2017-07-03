Hearing ordered on name change petition

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former college professor convicted of raping a teenage girl won a chance to argue that his sons’ last name should not be changed by their mother. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, on Friday released a decision that sends the case back to state Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour in Niagara County ...