Hearing ordered on name change petition

Convicted rapist wants sons to keep his surname

By: Bennett Loudon July 3, 2017 0

A former college professor convicted of raping a teenage girl won a chance to argue that his sons’ last name should not be changed by their mother. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, on Friday released a decision that sends the case back to state Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour in Niagara County ...

