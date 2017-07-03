Miami judge: New stand-your-ground law is unconstitutional

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

MIAMI (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that Florida's lawmakers overstepped their authority in updating the state's "Stand Your Ground" ruling. In ruling the law unconstitutional, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch said Monday that the changes should have been crafted by the Florida Supreme Court instead of by the Legislature. The Miami Herald reports that the 14-page ...