Don't Miss
Home / News / Rochester gets new traffic court

Rochester gets new traffic court

By: Daily Record Staff July 3, 2017 0

The New York State Legislature has approved a bill which will allow Rochester officials to establish a local traffic court which will give city residents the same flexibility in adjudication of traffic infractions as their neighbors in suburban communities. The measure was proposed by Mayor Lovely Warren last year, and passed the Legislature last month. The bill still must go to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo