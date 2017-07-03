Don't Miss
Home / News / Work on Erie Canal began 200 years ago and changed history

Work on Erie Canal began 200 years ago and changed history

By: The Associated Press CHRIS CAROLA July 3, 2017 0

A few days after the first shovel was thrust into the central New York state dirt on July 4, 1817, to ceremoniously begin the building of the Erie Canal, the real work got started. A few dozen workers supplied with nothing more than shovels and draft animals started digging in both directions in Rome. One crew ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo