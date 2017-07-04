Fourth Department – Negligence: Hansford v. Wellsby

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Notice of dangerous condition – Violation of building codes – Proximate cause Hansford v. Wellsby CA 16-01967 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when he fell while stepping down from a porch on property owned by the defendants. The ...