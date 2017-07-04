Fourth Department – Out-of-state subpoena: Harris v. Seneca Promotions Inc.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Out-of-state subpoena Attorney General – Protective order Harris v. Seneca Promotions Inc. CA 15-02034 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking to compel the respondent to comply with an out-of-state subpoena that was signed by a judge of the Sacramento County Superior Court in California. ...