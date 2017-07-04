Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 16-175

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Client is public safety officer – Disqualification – Guilty plea Opinion 16-175 Background: A part-time village justice who is permitted to practice law now represents a village public safety officer in a matter unrelated to village business. The officer’s responsibilities include issuing tickets for building and housing violations, village ...

