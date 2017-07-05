A landmark climate lawsuit against Trump is scheduled for trial next year. Here’s what to expect.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A trial date has finally been set for a groundbreaking climate-change lawsuit being brought against the federal government after multiple hurdles in the past year threatened to prevent it from moving forward. Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Coffin ordered that the trial begin Feb. 5, 2018. The order also permitted three fossil fuel industry trade ...