Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for July 6, 2017

Court Calendar for July 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN M. OWENS 9:30 a.m. 1—Deutsche Bank National Trust Company v Colon, Worldwide Asset Purchasing LLC, et al – Gross Polowy – James J Cassar – Pro se – Pro se City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Kristine Kruse v Jasmina Johnson, 509 Seward St – Paul Whittaker Burbank 2—Woodie View Apartments LLC v James McDermott, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo