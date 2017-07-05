Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Johnson v. Thompson

Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Johnson v. Thompson

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident – Seatbelt – Proximate cause Johnson v. Thompson CA 16-01422 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident, while he was a passenger in a vehicle outfitted for a drag racing that was owned by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo