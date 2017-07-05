Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed June 26, 2017

Mortgages filed June 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 5, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 26, 2017 (149) BRIGHTON SIEGFRIED, JESSE T & SIEGFRIED, SARAH H Property Address: 169 DAVID AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3105 Lender: THE LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $1,518.47 BROCKPORT PAWLACZYK, PATRICIA A & PAWLACZYK, THOMAS J Property Address: 1220 W SWEDEN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9743 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $50,000.00 KARPENKO, NATHANIEL R & KARPENKO, SETH A Property Address: 57 CRESTVIEW DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2613 Lender: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo