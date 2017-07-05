Don't Miss
Home / Law / Opioid fight moving to the courtroom

Opioid fight moving to the courtroom

Drugmakers, distributors face deluge of lawsuits

By: The Washington Post SCOTT HIGHAM and LENNY BERNSTEIN July 5, 2017 0

The companies that manufacture and distribute highly addictive painkillers are facing a barrage of lawsuits for the toll their product has taken on communities across the country as the worst drug epidemic in U.S. history continues to escalate. Within the past year, at least 25 states, cities and counties have filed civil cases against manufacturers, distributors ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo