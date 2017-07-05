Trials and Tribulations: Robocalls strike back

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A few weeks ago, the Federal Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit split with its sister circuits and ruled that the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) does not permit consumers to demand that they stop receiving automated calls if they entered into a contract opting into such calls. The Second Circuit, in Reyes v. ...