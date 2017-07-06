Buffalo man admits to drug charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Buffalo man has admitted to federal drug charges. Gabriel Rodriguez, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny scheduled sentencing for Oct. 18. Rodriguez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years ...