Buffalo man admits to drug charges

By: Daily Record Staff July 6, 2017 0

A Buffalo man has admitted to federal drug charges. Gabriel Rodriguez, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny scheduled sentencing for Oct. 18. Rodriguez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years ...

